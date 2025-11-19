 Banking Exam Alert: IBPS Issues Advisory To Prevent Cheating In PO, Clerk & RRB Exams
Banking Exam Alert: IBPS Issues Advisory To Prevent Cheating In PO, Clerk & RRB Exams

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a strict advisory warning candidates against cheating in PO, Clerk, and RRB exams. Using advanced analytics, IBPS will detect non-genuine scores, including patterns of similarity and misconduct. Candidates found violating rules may have their results cancelled. The move aims to ensure exam integrity and protect genuine test-takers.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
IBPS Releases Advisory to Curb Malpractice | Official Website

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has issued a strict advisory cautioning candidates against indulging in any kind of cheating or malpractice during its forthcoming examinations for Probationary Officers, Clerks, and Regional Rural Banks. The advisory emphasises that candidates are expected to answer independently, and any attempt to gain unfair advantage will be closely monitored and acted upon.

How IBPS Detects Malpractice

As per the notification, IBPS has developed detailed processes to identify non-genuine scores so that genuine candidates are not put at a disadvantage. To detect irregularities, it analyses:

-Candidate responses for identifying patterns of similarity in answers, both correct and incorrect.

-Subjective/Descriptive evaluations for plagiarism, irrelevant fillers, or content similarities with pre-published material.

-Candidate identification, application data, past scores, and test session reports to identify cases of misconduct or other procedural anomalies.

article-image

Consequences of Non-Authentic Scores

Scores obtained by candidates who are found not genuine or tampered with in any way may be cancelled without notice. IBPS also retains the discretion to reject the scores later in case of additional evidence in support of such actions. A Special Committee for the Detection of Unfair Means scrutinises cases that have been flagged for unfair practices before recommending their disqualification.

Ensuring Exam Integrity

The advisory reiterates that all candidates must follow set guidelines, as enforced in IBPS exams. These measures include advanced data analytics and pattern detection, which have been upheld by courts in India and are consistent with practices followed by international testing bodies.

IBPS stressed that this initiative is aimed at protecting genuine candidates and maintaining the credibility of scores in competitive banking examinations.

