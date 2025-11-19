 Jharkhand Education Project Council Organizes Statewide ICT Competition For 2,112 Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJharkhand Education Project Council Organizes Statewide ICT Competition For 2,112 Students

Jharkhand Education Project Council Organizes Statewide ICT Competition For 2,112 Students

A two-day digital skills championship for Jharkhand government school students in classes 9-12 began in Ranchi. Organized by the Jharkhand Education Project Council, 2,112 students who won block-level rounds are competing at the district level. The event aims to develop practical ICT abilities, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills among students.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand Education Project Council Organizes Statewide ICT Competition For 2,112 Students | File Pic

Ranchi: A two-day championship began on Tuesday for students of Jharkhand government schools in classes 9-12 to promote digital skills and competency among them, an official said.

A total of 2,112 school students will take part in the district-level ICT (Information and Communication Technology), organised by the Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC), he said.

These students have won the block-level rounds held between September 23 and 27, he added.

The district-level champions will compete at the state-level competition, the official said.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Crime: Vasai Crime Branch Busts Illegal Country Liquor Dens In Devkundi Forest; 2 Arrested, Material Worth ₹3.1 Lakh Destroyed
Palghar Crime: Vasai Crime Branch Busts Illegal Country Liquor Dens In Devkundi Forest; 2 Arrested, Material Worth ₹3.1 Lakh Destroyed
'Pulled Hair, Slapped': Girls PG Operator Assaults Woman For Demanding Security Deposit Money; Video Prompts Police Action
'Pulled Hair, Slapped': Girls PG Operator Assaults Woman For Demanding Security Deposit Money; Video Prompts Police Action
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Can One Enter The Venue Without An Official Wristband? Find Out Here!
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Can One Enter The Venue Without An Official Wristband? Find Out Here!
Maharashtra SEC Tells Bombay High Court That VVPAT Not Mandatory For Local Body Polls and Not Technically Feasible
Maharashtra SEC Tells Bombay High Court That VVPAT Not Mandatory For Local Body Polls and Not Technically Feasible
Read Also
Viral Video: 'Ultimate Swiggy Dad' Balancing Deliveries And Daughter’s Education; Wins Internet
article-image
Read Also
Unthinkable! 23 Children Packed Into Single Auto In Telangana’s Nagar Kurnool, Vehicle Seized,...
article-image

"The championship is being organised for the first time in Jharkhand, with an aim to assess and develop students' practical ICT abilities, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills through a range of activities," JEPC administrator Sachidanand Diyendu Tigga said.

He said the championship for classes 9 and 10 was held on Tuesday, while the one for the students of classes 11 and 12 will be held on Wednesday.

"Such events will raise the interest of students in information and communication technology," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

India Gears Up For AI Impact Summit 2026 To Boost Student & Educator Productivity

India Gears Up For AI Impact Summit 2026 To Boost Student & Educator Productivity

Government Introduces ‘Yuva AI For All’ Course To Help Students Learn AI Basics For Free; Here's...

Government Introduces ‘Yuva AI For All’ Course To Help Students Learn AI Basics For Free; Here's...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Here's What Supreme Court Said About School Sports Events In Schools Amid...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Here's What Supreme Court Said About School Sports Events In Schools Amid...

Tripura University Result 2025: Semester 2, 4, 6 Tentative Marksheet Out; Details Here

Tripura University Result 2025: Semester 2, 4, 6 Tentative Marksheet Out; Details Here