Maharashtra MBA CET fiasco: Retest for candidates who faced timer glitch

Maharashtra's Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell conducted MBA CET on March 25 - 26 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The state Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will conduct a retest for the candidates who faced technical glitches during the state entrance exam for MBA/MMS on March 25.

While the students who got less time than the allotted 150 minutes will have the option of taking the re-examination, which will be conducted on April 27 from 9 to 11:30 am, those who got more time will have to mandatorily appear for this test. The decision was taken after an enquiry committee probed the snag in computer-based test held at 191 centres across the state.

The MBA aspirants taking the entrance test at a number of centres on the first of the two days of the exam had complained about various issues. Some candidates claimed that their test stopped mid-way due to a server breakdown, and others found the timer that keeps track of time during the CET to be faulty. As a result, some students got less than 150 minutes while some got up to 180 minutes.

The CET Cell is extracting the data from the testing software to determine which candidates faced the snafu. "Those who got more time will have to compulsorily take the test again. We will inform them about the retest through message and email, and send them a link for a fresh hall ticket. On the other hand, those who believe that they got less time can also choose to take the re-exam. But if they do so, their previous test will be considered invalid. They will have to register for retest by filling out a special exam form on the CET Cell website. The candidates will be allotted their previous exam centres," said a CET Cell official.

The application form for re-exam will be available on the website cetcell.mahacet.org from April 6 to 11.