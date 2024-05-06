MP: Schedule Tribe Female Enrolment in Higher Education Institutes Increases by 80% in 7 Years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Female education got a shot in the arm as fairer sex enrolment in higher education increased by 32 per cent in seven years.

The figure for females belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe stands at 51 percent and 80 percent respectively. Besides, the OBC women enrolment stands at 49.3 percent since 2014-15 to 2021-2022. The latest government record revealed that 4.33 crore students, including 2.07 female students, enrolled in academic session 2021-22.

Of the total figure, 15.3 per cent students belong to Scheduled Caste, 6.3 percent belong to Scheduled Tribe, 37.8 percent are from Other Backward Class (OBC) and remaining 40.6 percent students are from other communities. These figures are from All India Survey for Higher Education for session 2021-22 even as the survey for session 2022-23 is underway.

‘Enrolment of SC students has increased to 66.23 lakh in 2021-22 from 58.95 lakh in 2020-21. There is a 25.4 per cent increase in SC enrolment since 2017-18. Overall increase in SC student enrolment since 2014-15 is 44 per cent,’ the survey revealed. The enrolment of SC female students has increased to 31.71 lakh in 2021-22 from 29.01 lakh in 2020-21. 26.6 per cent increase in SC female enrolment is seen since 2017-18. The overall increase in SC female student enrolment since 2014-15 is 51 per cent.

In case of Scheduled Tribe students, the enrolment has increased to 27.1 lakh in 2021-22 from 24.12 lakh in 2020-21. 41.6 per cent increase in ST enrolment is observed since 2017-18 and overall increase in ST student enrolment since 2014-15 is 65.2 per cent. The enrolment of ST female students has increased to 13.46 lakh in 2021-22 from 12.21 lakh in 2020-21. A substantial increase of 47.6 per cent in ST female enrolment is observed since 2017-18 and 80 per cent increase since 2014-15.

Enrolment of students from Other Backward Classes has increased to about 1.63 crore in 2021-22 from 1.48 crore in 2020-21. There is 27.3% increase in OBC enrolment since 2017-18. Also, overall increase in OBC student enrolment since 2014-15 is 45 per cent.

Enrolment of OBC female students has increased to 78.19 lakh in 2021-22 from 72.88 lakh in 2020-21. There is 27.2 per cent increase in OBC female enrolment since 2017-18 and overall increase in OBC female student enrolment since 2014-15 is 49.3 per cent.