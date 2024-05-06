Indore: Three Fake Doctors Held for Duping Utensil Trader of ₹3.50 Lakh

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Annapurna police arrested three accused who had duped a utensil trader of Rs 3.5 lakh after posing themselves as doctors and compounder. The police also recovered the entire money from the accused.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the accused came to the victim's place on pretext of his father’s treatment and they reportedly hypnotised the complainant and his father.

According to police, Khushal Goyal, a resident of Bhawanipur Colony has lodged a complaint that he runs a shop in Bartan Bazar. A man came to his home posing as a doctor of his father and talked to Goyal and gave him an object like chillum and reportedly hypnotized the victim . After that the man touched Goyal’s father’s feet and also took the latter under his control. The father took Rs 3.5 lakh from the almirah and gave it to Goyal, who later gave the money to the accused. After that both the accused managed to flee from there. The police began an investigation and examined several CCTVs footage and identified some suspects.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested two brothers Jagdish Madari, Shyam Madari and another Kaju Madari, all of them belonging to Rajasthan. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their crime and informed police that they used to dupe people on pretending to do their treatment and later shared the duped money among themselves. The accused are being further interrogated for any previous criminal records.