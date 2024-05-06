TN HSE 12th Result 2024 Declared At tnresults.nic.in

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE, Tamil Nadu has announced TN HSE Result 2024 today, May 6, 2024. Candidates who took the Class 12 board exam in the Science, Arts, or Commerce streams can view their results at tnresults.nic.in, the Tamil Nadu results official website. 94.56% of students passed the 12th examinations.

Website to check the results:

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

How to check the result:

Visit the official site of TN website at tnresults.nic.in.

Click on TN Plus Two 12th Result 2024 link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Save and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

According to the media reports, total of 7,60,606 candidates appeared, of which 7,19,196 passed. 3,93,890 (96.44%) girls passed, while 3,25,305 (92.37%) boys passed. The only candidate of the third gender to appear for the exam has passed. The 12th board exam for Tamil Nadu was held at several testing locations from March 1 to March 22, 2024. The examination started at 10.15 am and concluded at 1.15 pm. Each candidate was given an additional 10 minutes to read the question paper and an additional 5 minutes to double-check their answers.

Candidates can visit DGE, TN's official website for additional information.