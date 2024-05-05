Tamil Nadu: DoE Issues Notice, No Special Classes In Schools During Summer Vacations

The Department of School Education in Tamil Nadu is taking action to shield pupils from the intense heat this summer. The department has advised schools not to hold extra classes during the summer break because of the state's current heat wave, as reported by IANS.

According to the department, the peak of summer's heat, known as Agni Nakshatram, has started and is expected to last until May 28. The department has strongly prohibited schools from holding any additional classes during this time and has asked people to exercise caution in order to protect the safety of the students.

If any school is discovered to be in violation of this instruction, they will face harsh consequences. District education officers have even been given instructions by the Department to look into any schools that might be holding special classes over the summer break.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi emphasised the importance of adhering to these guidelines. He stated to IANS that, "The School Education Department has issued a circular against the conduct of special classes during the summer vacation and if any school is found violating this, stringent action will be taken."

These precautions aim to safeguard students from the intense heat and ensure their well-being during the summer months.