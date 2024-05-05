Tamil Nadu Board To Release Class 12 Results Tomorrow; Check Time, Updates Of Class 10, 11 | File

Results for the TN Class 12th or higher secondary second year will be announced by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE TN) tomorrow, May 6. On the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, students who took part in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 public exam 2024 can view their results and download their mark sheet.



The state board has announced that the TN HSE results will be released on May 6 at 9.30 am. The official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in, will host the results.

On May 14, 2024, the TN Board will also release the results for TN 11. In the upcoming days, board representatives will confirm the date of the results announcement. On May 10, 2024, however, the TN SSLC results will be announced.

How to download results via website?



- Go to the TN Results 2024 official result portal.

-Click the link for the TN 10th and 12th results.

-Sign in with your roll number and additional information.

-The marksheets for TN will be shown.

-Download the TN 10th and 12th grade transcripts for additional use.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams 2024

The TN 12th board exams 2024 were administered by the Tamil Nadu state board from March 1 to March 22. Students will be deemed passable if they receive at least 35 out of 100 in each subject. Students who receive failing grades in one or more subjects will have the chance to retake the exams in order to raise their overall score.