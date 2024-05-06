​​From India To Deutschland: Mastering Micro And Nano Systems At TU Chemnitz

Akash Surve |

I moved to Germany for my postgraduation in micro and nano systems after completing my graduation in instrumentation and control from Nirma University in Ahmedabad.

I chose Germany because of its public universities, that offer degrees in almost every field. The best part is that there are no tuition fees, only a semester contribution, which ranges from €270 to €600-700 per month. For my university, it is around €290 per semester.

Education in Germany

Completing a degree is a rigorous process in Germany; it involves completing subjects, a research project and a thesis.

The education system here is relatively easy-going but challenging for some. Certain subjects may require only a final exam, while others have a conditional part. One can choose not to take an exam in a given semester, but they only have three attempts to pass the exam. Three failures mean one must either change their degree or return to their country. However, one can choose another course in the same university with common credits and subjects, which allows them to transfer their credits.

German professors prefer short, concise answers over long ones. I found their lectures interesting and deep.

Transition period

My journey was a little challenging, considering the weather. The culture and memorable experiences have been quite different. Although Germany’s population isn’t big, everyone greets each other warmly. A "quiet time" is observed here –noise is only allowed on Friday and Saturday nights.

Learning German is important, but a software developer can survive without it. German is important if you are in a small town like me. I learned the language beforehand, knowing it would help me find a job.

Living in dorms is a unique experience. It is affordable, and all utilities like heating, water, light, and Wi-Fi are included in the rent.

As I lived with eight people from my hometown, I didn’t suffer from homesickness.

Securing a non-tech or technical job was challenging. I have worked at a restaurant as a bartender and at BMW for industrial cleaning. These jobs help us save and get visa extensions.

One of the things I found interesting about studying in Germany is the ease of travel within Europe. This is a great opportunity to explore different cultures and gain new experiences.

The author is pursuing a Master's in Micro and Nano Systems at TU Chemnitz, Germany.