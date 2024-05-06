ICSE Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Soon At cisce.org, Here's How To Check

Representative image

The ICSE Board results for classes 10 and 12 will be announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at 11 AM today, May 6, 2024. The press conference for the 2024 ICSE Board results will begin at 11 AM.

The CISCE held the ICSE Class 10 Exams in 2024 from February 21 to March 28, 2024. Exams for ISC Class 12 were held from February 12 to April 2, 2024.

Website to check the results:

cisce.org

cisceresult.in

results.cisce.org

How to check the result:

Visit the official website of CISCE on cisce.org.

Click on the result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on the submit.

Result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download it.

Save and print the hard copy of the same for the future reference.

How to download results via DigiLocker?

Visit the official website, installapp.digilocker.gov.in.

Set up your device to run the DigiLocker application.

Choose "Account creation" after clicking "Get started."

In the designated field, enter the necessary data, including your name, date of birth, email address, and the six-digit pin your school sent you.

Confirm information and confirm with the OTP you received.

A successful activation of your digiLocker account will occur.

Open the app and click the result link after the result is declared.

Access your digital marksheet by entering your details.

Students may apply for a re-check and re-evaluation of their ICSE and ISC results after the results are announced, according to CISCE. Re-evaluation fees are ₹1,500 per paper, and re-checking fees are ₹1,000 per paper.

According to the CISCE notification, the improvement examinations for ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) will be held in July 2024.