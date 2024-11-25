Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar Institutions Cancel Admissions Of Several FYJC Students Over Document Discrepancies

Somaiya Vidyavihar University | Official

Mumbai: Admissions of several First Year Junior College (FYJC) students at institutions run by Somaiya Vidyavihar, including SK Somaiya Vinaymandir Secondary and Junior College, KJ Somaiya College of Science & Commerce, and KJ Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce, were cancelled recently after irregularities in admission documents were uncovered.

About The Cancellation

The cancellations followed a routine review process, during which discrepancies were identified in some documents submitted by the students at the time of admission. These inconsistencies raised concerns, prompting an investigation by the institution. Upon confirmation of the irregularities, the matter was escalated to the relevant educational authorities.

“Inconsistencies were discovered in certain admission documents during a routine review. Upon confirming the discrepancies, we promptly reported the matter to the relevant authorities. With the support of the Directorate of Education, we have now taken swift action to cancel these forged admissions,” the institution's spokesperson told The Free Press Journal.

Somaiya Vidyavihar emphasised its zero-tolerance policy towards fraudulent practices and assured that the measures were taken in line with guidelines issued by the Directorate of Education to maintain the integrity of the admission process.

Reasons For The Cencellation

In a letter addressed to the parent of one of the students, SK Somaiya Vinaymandir Secondary and Junior College conveyed the reasons for the cancellation. “We wish to inform you that as per the guidelines received from the Deputy Director’s office, your ward's admission will be canceled with immediate effect due to submission of fraudulent information and documents during FYJC admission 2024.”

Parents affected by the decision have expressed concern over the implications for their children’s academic year. While the institution has not disclosed the exact number of admissions impacted, insiders suggest that the issue involves multiple cases across different junior colleges under the Somaiya Vidyavihar umbrella.

The incident raises questions about the authenticity of documents submitted during admission processes and highlights the need for robust verification mechanisms to prevent such occurrences. Educational institutions across Maharashtra have increasingly adopted strict document verification protocols to curb fraudulent admissions, particularly in the competitive junior college segment.