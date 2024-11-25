XAT 2025 Registration To Close On November 30; Check Participating Colleges

XAT 2025 | Official Website

The deadline for XAT 2025 registration is November 30, 2024. Through 11:50 p.m. on the last day, the application window is available on the xatonline.in website. Those who have not yet submitted their XAT 2025 application form are required to do so prior to the deadline.

Candidates are needed to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,200, plus an additional Rs 200 for each XLRI program option.



Key dates and times:



Admit cards will be available for download from December 20, 2024, with the exam taking place on January 5 from 2:00 to 5:30 p.m.



Admit Card Release Date: December 20, 2024.



XAT Examination Date: January 5, 2025.



Exam time: 2 to 5:30 PM.

Eligibility Criteria:



-The candidate must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a UGC-recognized university that is at least three years long, or its equivalent.



-Students can also take the XAT if they are in their last year of a bachelor's degree or are awaiting results.

-Participating institutes must acquire a minimum score of 50% in the General category and 45% in the Reserved category, although no minimum score is required.

Participating colleges



The XAT 2024 exam will be accepted by over 160 B-schools across India. Some of the top participating colleges include XLRI Jamshedpur, XIMB Bhubaneswar, SPJIMR Mumbai, IMT Ghaziabad, GIM Goa, TAPMI Manipal, IRMA Anand, MICA Ahmedabad, and Great Lakes Institute of Management. Other notable colleges accepting XAT scores are LIBA Chennai, KJ Somaiya Mumbai, Institute of Public Enterprise Hyderabad, Institute of Finance and International Management Bangalore, Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship, Amity Business School Noida, and Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad. It's essential to check the official XAT website for the most up-to-date information on participating colleges.