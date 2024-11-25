CAT 2024 Analysis: Moderate Difficulty, Percentile Expectations Rise | Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024, a gateway to IIMs and other top-tier business schools across the country, was conducted by IIM Calcutta in various cities, including Indore, across India on Sunday. Overall, CAT 2024 exam was easier than last year, with 68 total questions, an increase from the 66 questions last year.

In VARC para-jumble questions were removed and RC and VA questions were mixed up. Since CAT 2024 paper was easy, higher scores are required for making it to the IIMs and other b-schools. The exam was conducted in three slots viz 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 6:40 pm.

The question distribution remained largely the same with sections dedicated to Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). This year, however, the DILR section saw an increase in the number of questions reflecting a slight shift in the examís overall structure.

Slot 1: Moderate Exam

According to initial feedback from candidates and experts, Slot 1 was marked by a moderate difficulty level. While the VARC section was reported to be moderate, candidates found QA section to be time-consuming, especially for those who were not well-prepared for the intricate number system, profit and loss and algebra questions. The DILR section, as anticipated, proved to be the most challenging for many students, with several complex data sets and logic-based questions.

Slot 2: Slightly easier paper

For candidates in Slot 2, the exam was described as slightly easier. VARC was deemed the easiest section in Slot 2, with questions based on topics like geographical facts, Indian states and historical figures such as scientists and physicists. In contrast, the QA section in Slot 2 was rated as moderate to difficult. The DILR section also presented its own set of challenges with candidates mentioning that the questions were more complex.

Slot 3: Easy to moderate difficulty

Slot 3 was marked by a balanced mix of difficulty, which ranged from easy to moderate. In the VARC section, candidates faced a more challenging set of questions. Topics like artificial intelligence (AI), ChatGPT and forecasting made their way into the paper, alongside a mix of Para-jumble and fill-in-the-blank questions. For the QA section, a higher number of TITA (Type In The Answer) questions was noted. The DILR section 3 was comparatively easier than in the other slots with 22 questions split across three data setsóone with five questions and two sets with three questions each.