Mumbai News: SoBo College Vice-Principal Booked For Sexually Harassing Colleague

Mumbai: The vice-principal of a well-known college in south Mumbai was booked for allegedly sexually harassing his 52-year-old colleague on multiple occasions. When the victim raised the matter with the college authorities, the accused even threatened her, said the police. “We have served a notice to him under Code of Criminal Procedure section 41(A), asking him to appear before the police,” informed an official.

In her complaint lodged on Monday, the woman said that she works as a supervisor in the college and there is a common office where she used to sit along with vice-principal since August 2021. Initially, there was no problem, but the behaviour of the accused changed gradually and he tried to come physically close whenever he sensed an opportune moment, the woman said.

Allegations by the student

She further said that he used to praise her in unusual ways, making her feel uncomfortable. Recounting such instances, the victim said that once the vice-principal said, “I want to give you a party on your birthday. Shall we both go to a hotel?” He even used to call her to work even on holidays while continuing the regular affair of awkward comments like “you look good in saree” and “lipstick makes you look very beautiful”.

During the college events, the accused deliberately used to sit next to the woman, said the complaint, adding that he even groped her once during a programme. When she raised the matter with the principal, the vice-principal threatened her, prompting her to take the issue to higher college authorities, mentioned the complaint.

A case has been registered against the man under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to outrage peace).

