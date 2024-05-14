Mumbai CBSE Toppers Thankful For Parental And School Support, Celebrate Academic Triumphs | Representative Image

With the CBSE results out for both classes 10 and 12, there is a wave of elation amongst the students. However, while the top scorers are at the forefront, FPJ also reached out to the support system behind the students to know how the parents and schools aided the students in their journey.

“We are very proud of our child. We ensured that he was always happy and kept the environment around him stress-free at all times,” said the mother of Krishiv Vivek Goyal, who scored 97.80% in Class 12 exams. Goyal is a student at Narayana E Techno School, Thane. She further credited his school for all the academic support that they gave him.

“Krishiv has always been a bright child. We have always supported him in whatever he wants to do in life. We have never burdened him with our wishlist,” she further added, stating that Goyal wants to study engineering at IITs and has already cleared his Mains exams with good scores. “In just 10–12 days, he has his advanced exams, and we are hoping for him to get good marks in those as well.”

Another student, Asmi More from DAV Public School, Thane, scored 98.8%. Her mother spoke to FPJ and said that she was elated that her daughter scored good marks. “She put in hard work daily and prepared for at least 3–4 hours. We were there for her whenever she felt nervous and always heard her out,” her mother said. “She wanted to score 99%, and right from day one, she worked hard for this. I am very proud of her,” she further added, saying that More wants to join engineering just like her father.

The schools have also put in a lot of effort to prepare their students for the exams. Speaking to FPJ, Sharmila Bagchi from The Somaiya School said, “We extend heartfelt congratulations to all our students in Grades 10 and 12 for scoring extremely well in the CBSE Board Examinations.”

Ms. Anjali Bowen, Principal, Ryan International School, Kandivali, said, “Congratulations to all parents and teachers for the exemplary performance of our students. We are proud to announce an impressive success in our pass percentage rate.'

"While the full score has seen a reduction, this may be attributed to the emphasis placed on conceptual assessments. Each year, CBSE encourages this approach, providing training for teachers and offering a sufficient repository of resources on their website for reference. We applaud the dedication of our educators and the hard work of our students in adapting to these standards,” she added.