'Lost More Marks Than Anticipated', Says Ansh Gupta, 97.6% Scorer On CBSE Class 10 Result

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for the Class 10 Board Exams on May 13, 2024.

Ansh Gupta from Narayana E Techno School, Thane, scored 97.6% in the exams. Gupta, who wants to join one of the premier IITs, shared his preparation journey with FPJ and said that he actually scored less marks in some of the subjects than what he had anticipated. He also added that he began his preparation journey right from the start of the exams.

"In some of the subjects, I lost more marks than I anticipated, but otherwise, I feel really good," he said.

"The teachers guided me throughout my journey and helped me go through the course smoothly," Gupta added. He credited his school for tests that eventually prepared him for the board exams.

Gupta also added that while he did not keep a tab on the number of hours, he made sure to complete his target within the stipulated period. "I made sure that if I had to complete a chapter, I would get up only once it was done," he said.

"For now, I am aiming for IIT Bombay and cracking JEE Advanced," Gupta added when asked about his future plans.