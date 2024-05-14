Ryan International Girl Scores 99.6% In CBSE Class 10

Hiya Jain from Ryan International School, Kandivali, who scored 99.6% in her class 10th CBSE, said, "I am currently preparing for my engineering entrance exam and am deeply grateful to my parents for guiding me and supporting me whenever I needed help and emphasising the importance of taking breaks."

"From participating in competitions and Model United Nations (MUNs) to attending basketball training every morning, my experiences at school have enriched my journey," Jain added.

Anjali Bowen, the principal of Ryan International School, Kandivali, said, "Congratulations to all parents and teachers for the exemplary performance of our students. We are proud to announce an impressive success in our pass percentage rate. While the full score has seen a reduction, this may be attributed to the emphasis placed on conceptual assessments. Each year, CBSE encourages this approach, providing training for teachers and offering a sufficient repository of resources on their website for reference. We applaud the dedication of our educators and the hard work of our students in adapting to these standards. "