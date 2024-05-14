Mumbai: 'Scoring Well In Class 10 Is Not As Great,' Says 98.8% Scorer On CBSE Results

Shivi Gupta | File

Shivi Gupta, who scored 98.8% in Class 10 results from Podar International School, said that she actually anticipated these marks, not more and not less. She said, “Scoring well in Class 10 boards is not as great of an achievement when compared to what we have to go through in the future."

Gupta credited her preparation success to her teachers and said, “The study materials that my teachers provided me really helped me out. I mostly did all the homework that they assigned me as well.”

She further compared the CBSE Board Exams to other regular exams and said, “Other than this, the exams are just like normal exams like the other school exams that I have taken.” She said that she only studied for a couple of hours a day, which was enough for her.

“I am aiming for JEE right now, but the rest will depend on my scores,” Gupta added.

Read Also Delhi Student Dies By Suicide After Failing In Two Subjects In CBSE Class 12 Exam

About CBSE Class 10 Results 2024

The CBSE class 10 results were declared on May 13, 2024. The pass percentage for the CBSE 10th grade in 2024 is 93.6%. The total number of candidates who appeared for the exam is 2238827. Out of these, 2095467 candidates managed to clear the exam. It is recommended that candidates who took part in the CBSE 10th Result 2024 check and download the results from the official website.

Candidates can check the CBSE class 10 results on various websites, including: cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in.