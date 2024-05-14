Mumbai Girl Gets Perfect 100 In 4 Subjects; Scores 99% In CBSE Class 10 Exam

Riyaa Ketan Joshi | File

Riyaa Ketan Joshi scored a clean 99% in Class 10 exams and a perfect 100 in English, Maths, Social Science, and French. Joshi, who is a student at Orchids International School, Malad West, credited her parents and school for her success. She said, “I am thrilled to make my parents and school feel super proud of me. They have always lifted my spirits and instilled in me to work hard whenever I felt low during the academics.”

She further thanked her school for instilling discipline in her and said, “The school has instilled in me a blend of discipline, dedication, and confidence, which has helped me to score 99% in board results.”

"We are elated about Riya's performance in the CBSE Xth board exams, she has strided us with pride. The hard work, dedication, and commitment of students have become fruitful. We wish good luck for all the students in their future endeavours,” said Dr. Japasree Mukherjee, a teacher at Orchids International School.

This year, 212384 students passed the Class 10 board exam with a grade of at least 90%. That represents 9.49% of all students who passed the exam.