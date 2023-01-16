Mumbai University bags winning title at Maharashtra's inter-varsity research convention

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai was given the 'Overall Champions' title at the Maharashtra State Inter-University Research Convention- 'Aavishkar 2023', for bagging 19 of the 48 awards presented at the convention. The research fest was hosted by the Savitribai Phule Pune University, which emerged as the runner-up in the convention.

Read Also University of Mumbai to launch innovative courses in upcoming academic year

The 15th Maharashtra State Inter-University Research Convention concluded with the presence of Dr. R. Krishnan, Director of IIT Madras, who encouraged the students to develop their projects further.

"Research is essential to know about the world and it makes a difference when we do it for society. Research mentality is vital in education and the New Education policy has been evidence of that," said Dr. Krishnan. The four-day convention was first launched in the academic year 2006-2007 to keep the students enthused about the process of research.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)