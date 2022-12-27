University of Mumbai to launch innovative courses in upcoming academic year

e-Paper Get App
The University has been given a CGPA score of 3.65 by the National Council for Assessment and Accreditation.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
Mumbai University | File Photo
University of Mumbai in 2021-22 has been recognised as the leading university in the country and it has been awarded A++ category status by NAAC.

The University has been given a CGPA score of 3.65 by the National Council for Assessment and Accreditation and it has become the first state university in the state to score maximum marks from MAAC.

In the University of Mumbai’s annual report for 2021-22, which was presented by the state government in the assembly, it will have NAAC status till 2028.

The University has taken several steps to implement the New Educational Policy 2020. One of those important steps is the implementation of ‘’School Sstem’’ which will bring various subjects under one roof. It will enable the students to get an opportunity to know about and learn different subjects at one place.

Following this system, the Academic Council has approved the establishment of various schools such as School of Indian Languages, School of English and Foreign Languages, School of Social Sciences and Schools of Performing Arts.

A Centre of Excellence in Sports Science and Management was established at the University with the aim of building a healthy society with fitness, various sports and career opportunities therein.

Role of Government

The centre will play a vital role in imparting scientific studies and management lessons in sports science to the students of University and affiliated colleges. Through this centre, in line with the "Fit India movement", students will be trained in scientific studies and teaching, research and high quality sports facilities in the field of emerging sports to create a healthy and fit generation.

The University has said that various innovative courses will be started in the coming academic year and many innovative, interdisciplinary and trans disciplinary researches will be encouraged.

The University has taken important steps to align with future education, the fourth industrial revolution and the new education policy.  For advanced research and studies, the university will soon be established as the MU Accelerator centre.

The role of this centre will be highlighted in the field of interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary research. Through this centre, it will play an important role in the research of very ancient civilisations, man made materials, biomedical and atomic energy along with many aspects of ancient times.

