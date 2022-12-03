Mumbai University to release BTech hall tickets in 2 days after frustrated students take to Twitter

Mumbai University | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: After a two-year hiatus, the University of Mumbai has resumed the end semester exams in person for all colleges. BTEch students, however, remain on the edge as the exam application forms and hall tickets remain missing, with less than a week to go for the exam.

The BTEch colleges are supposed to enter the semester marks for all students after which the exam application forms will open up for students. The exams are slated to begin on December 8.

Recting to these last-minute hindrances, BTech students took to twitter, asking the university and state hiher education minister to look into the matter.

Addressing the issue, the Mumbai University sent an update to all colleges saying that the BTech students will be able to access their exam application forms soon, and all the technical difficulties have been resolved.

"All BTech students will receive their admit cards in 2 days. Those who are still not able to resolve these difficulties can directly approach MU," said the official spokesperson for the university.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)