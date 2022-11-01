Mumbai University recalls 3k LLB mark sheets, admissions hang in balance

File Photo

Mumbai University's LLB students are once again facing logistical glitches as the university has recalled almost 3,000 mark sheets that were distributed with incorrect PRNs or Permanent Registration Numbers to the final year graduates.

The PRN is a unique 16-digit code assigned to each student for the purpose of identification during the current course and registration for further admissions.

"The technical and printing team at Mumbai University has been hired on a contract basis, which is why it becomes difficult to hold them completely responsible for the errors," said Sachin Bansode, an LLM student at the university.

The error has Mumbai's fresh LLB graduates on the edge as their further studies hang in the balance until the university reproduces the mark sheets after correction.

"From question papers to a candidate's name on the mark sheet, the university sees several cases of recall and misprint each year. No other university will admit students if their mark sheet itself is riddled with errors," he added.

As per the official spokesperson of Mumbai University, all the 3000 students will be given back their respective mark sheets within 8-10 days.