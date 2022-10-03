Mumbai: Sem V exam postponed until after Diwali, MU confirms

Mumbai University has given a nod to the requests presented by the city's final-year students. The students had asked for their fifth-semester examinations to be pushed back until after Diwali. The exams were scheduled to begin on October 15, 2022.

"The Board of Examination and Evaluation, in a meeting, has decided to postpone the semester V exams till after Diwali. The students will be informed of the new examination dates before Diwali ends," stated a Mumbai University official.

Students will be able to download the new Mumbai University exam dates once the authorities announce them on the official website - mu.ac.in.

In their letter to the exam board, the students mentioned that they have been out of writing practise after two years of online exams and needed more time to prepare for an offline mode of testing.