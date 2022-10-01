e-Paper Get App
Mumbai University: Distance learning admission extended till Oct 15

Admissions for MA Psychology, Journalism, and Public Relations programmes have begun at Mumbai University

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Admission to a total of 24 courses at Mumbai University's distance and open institute for the July session has been extended until October 15, 2022. More than 35 thousand students have enrolled in this session to date.

Admissions for MA Psychology, Journalism, and Public Relations programmes have begun.  The UGC has approved these three new courses for Idol in the academic year 2022-23.  Admission for all three courses will take place on October 15, 2022.

The application deadline for the MMS and MCA entrance exams has also been extended until October 10th. Click here to access the online application link for Idol's MMS and MCA entrance exams via distance mode.

article-image

