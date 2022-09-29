Governor constitutes Search Committees for selection of Mumbai, Pune and Sanskrit University VCs |

Two days after the cabinet decision to withdraw amendments made by the MVA government to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 to restore powers of the Raj Bhavan, Governor BS Koshyari on Thursday in his capacity as Chancellor of universities constituted search committees for the selection of new vice chancellors for the University of Mumbai, Savitribai Phule Pune University and the Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University.

Justice Yatindra Singh (Retd) former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court will be the Chairman of the Search Committee for the selection of new vice chancellor for the University of Mumbai while Prof. Pramod Kumar Jain, director IIT (BHU) Varanasi and Anand Limaye, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) will be the other members of the committee.

The search committee for the selection of new vice chancellor of the Savitribai Phule Pune University will be chaired by Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee, former chief justice of the high court of Karnataka while Dr Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur and Deepak Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra will be the other members of the Committee.

The Governor has also constituted a Search Committee for the selection of new vice chancellor of the Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University. The committee will be led by former chairman of Union Public Service Commission Prof Dr Pradeep Kumar Joshi while Prof Gopabandhu Mishra, former vice chancellor of Shree Somnath Sanskrit University, Veraval, Gujarat and Vikas Chandra Rastogi, Principal Secretary of the higher and technical education department will be the other members of the committee.