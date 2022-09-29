No respite from hoarding menace, banners continue to block traffic signals in Vashi: Navi Mumbai Activists

Hoardings blocking signal at Kopri junction, Palm Beach Marg | FPJ

The Alert Citizens' Committee (ACT) has yet again voiced their concern over menace of hoardings blocking the view of traffic signals. The activists say that these hoardings lead to untoward accidents.

ACT convener and activist BN Kumar said that citizens should not be forced to go to courts seeking enforcement of law.

Kumar also wrote to the Navi mumbai Municipal Corporation and the traffic police seeking respite in the matter.

“Motorists will get fined if they inadvertently jump the signals which are not visible,” Kumar said in his mails to NMMC and top police personnel.

“Please have them removed and permanently ban hoardings at such places all over the city before the citizens themselves act,” Kumar said and pointed out that this has the potential of creating a law and order situation.

Parsik Hill-based activist Vishnu Joshi asked, “Why can’t the police take action and how many times do the people have to keep reminding the authorities?”

Joshi opined that the officials had earlier pulled down hoardings which had birthday greetings etc for a former MLA from the site but the billboards keep cropping up recurrently; he urged the officials to take them down.