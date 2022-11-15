e-Paper Get App
MU bags top spot in inter-varsity youth fest, students excel at dance, drama, painting, sculpting

Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Mumbai: The city's varsity has bagged the top place in the 18th State Level Inter-University Cultural Youth Festival 'Indradhanushya.' The university won the 'Indradhanush' youth festival, which was held at the Mahatma Phule Agricultural University in Rahuri from November 5th to November 9th, 2022.

Mumbai University(MU) has maintained a track record of holding the cup 17 times in the competition's 18-year history. MU won the overall title in this year’s cultural youth festival with 119 points after winning the music, fine arts, music, drama, and dance competitions.

Students from Mumbai University's various colleges won gold medals in Indian classical percussion, Indian classical dance, Indian folk dance, elocution, quiz, clay sculpting, poster painting, and rangoli.

In addition, MU also won silver medals in Western solo instrumental, Indian group song, folk orchestra, and mimicry competitions.

A student named Kumari Riya More took the title of Suvarna Kanya (Golden Girl) by competing in five different competitions and winning the highest prize. All of these art forms were performed by a team of 42 university students.

