Mumbai University's Kalina Campus gets biodiversity park

Kalina Campus of Mumbai university gets a biodiversity park. | Photo by Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The next time you are in Kalina, soak yourself in nature, and refresh by looking at the water fountain, the fragrance of local flowers, the chirping sound of birds and butterflies for company.

The city got another green lung with Miyawaki forest, urban bird habitat, sensory park, pond rejuvenation, butterfly garden, art installation among others.

The Kalina Biodiversity was thrown open to the public on Saturday inside the Kalina Campus of the University of Mumbai near the Eurasian Study Centre.

The Kalina Biodiversity Park was thrown open in a grand ceremony attended by Navneet Munot, MD and CEO HDFC AMC, Sandip Agarwalla, district governor, Rotary International District 3141, Vineet Bhatnagar, President, Rotary Club of Bombay and Dr. Shailendra Deolankar, registrar-in-charge of the University of Mumbai.

The one and a half acre park that took nearly nine months to get completed was financed by the CSR activity of HDFC Asset Management Company as part of their sustainable environment initiative. The Rotary Club of Bombay was the ideator, NGO partner and the implementing agency.

"We are delighted to see this magnificent public space which promises to remind every visitor of the benefits of preserving and nurturing the environment. I used to hear the word Jungle main Mangal. From what was shown and what has come up, this can actually be called as Jungle main Mangal," quipped Munot.

Munot said that his company took several other environment-related measures like planting of a tree for every SIP opened by a person.

Agarwalla said, "Supporting the environment is Rotary International's new Area of Focus. Besides creating the bio-diversity park as a hub for nature education and experience, we have developed a complete environmental curriculum with various partners for school children. Another project on the anvil is a planet run to set up a fund for Environmental Studies."

"Creating Kalina Biodiversity Park is one of the innovative and positive approaches to promote the conservation of natural resources in the urban matrix.

Plants and animal diversity is the sign of a healthy ecosystem. It is an educative, sustainable, informative space to be utilised for children and elderly," said Bhatnagar.

Bhatnagar informed that the park will have QR codes that will give information about the plants and trees.

Dr. Deolankar said that in the history of the University it was the first time that a Biodiversity park was being handed over to the public.

"We can look at going back to the University of Gurukul concept. Something like the Shantiniketan concept. It is indeed a beautiful model of public-private partnership. We would like to replicate the same model in other universities too," said Deolankar.

The event had a play, a talk, and a music program. The talk show elaborated on biological inclusions of everything from birds, bees, species, pollinators and the scientific technique used to ensure that the park is self-sustainable.

"We understood native trees around two km radius, every insect, butterfly, soil plant and then planted trees. The research was the first part and then the trees," said Abhishek Kawitkar, Biodiversity planner and park curator.

He added, "Similarly a bird-inviting oasis was planned in Miyawaki and nectar plants for the butterfly garden. We have fish in ponds and an ecosystem that will thrive over a period of time.

Arzan Khambatta, whose sculptor greets visitors, said that much thought went before it was created.

"What inspires an artist to create is the most difficult question he can answer. It is never one thing but everything you see around you. It was a site specific sculpture where children 'Jump out in Joy'. And they do not jump for having a mobile phone in hand," said Khambatta.