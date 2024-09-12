 Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Leaves For Guwahati; University Exams Postponed
Acharya, who is the governor of Assam with additional charge of Manipur, left the state for Guwahati around 10 am, officials told PTI without divulging further details.

Thursday, September 12, 2024
Imphal: A day after students clashed with security forces during their march to Raj Bhavan, Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday left Imphal for Guwahati, officials said.

Manipur University has also postponed all postgraduate and undergraduate examinations till further orders.

Acharya, who is the governor of Assam with additional charge of Manipur, left the state for Guwahati around 10 am, officials told PTI without divulging further details.

About The Clash That Took Place Between Students & Security Forces

More than 55 students and security personnel received minor injuries during the clash on Tuesday near the Raj Bhavan.

The agitators were demanding removal of the DGP and security advisor to the state government for their alleged inability to deal with the law and order situation in Manipur, where drones and rockets were used recently in the ethnic violence. Hours after the clash near Raj Bhavan, the governor met 11 student representatives on Tuesday night.

Police said that no fresh protests and violence were reported on Wednesday in Imphal valley where curfew was imposed and internet services were suspended.

Security Tightened

Security has been tightened in the region with deployment of additional forces and barricading of sensitive areas in the state capital.

On Tuesday, security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse protesting students who defied prohibitory orders and attempted to overpower police personnel to reach the Raj Bhavan besides engaging in stone-throwing at BT Road and Kakwa area in Imphal.

The students had been protesting since Monday morning and also had camped the night in the market areas of Khwairamband.

CM N Biren Singh Meets With Students Of Imphal College & Ibotonsana Higher Secondary School

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he met students of Imphal College and Ibotonsana Higher Secondary School and assured them that his government is committed to address the issues faced by the state.

“They (students) voiced their concerns regarding the ongoing disturbances in our state, and I truly value their input. We had a constructive discussion about the challenges they are facing and the impact on their education. I want to assure all students that we are committed to addressing these issues.

“The voices of our youths are important, and together, we will strive for a better future for Manipur,” he said in a post on X.

In another social media post, he said justice for those killed in drone attacks will be delivered even if it takes time.

PG & UG Exams Postponed Until Further Orders

In another development, Manipur University said that all PG and UG exams have been postponed until further orders. The dates for rescheduled examinations will be declared soon, the varsity said in a notification.

