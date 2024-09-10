 Thousands Protest At IIT Guwahati, Blaming Academic Stress For Student Death & Calls For Mental Health Support
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationThousands Protest At IIT Guwahati, Blaming Academic Stress For Student Death & Calls For Mental Health Support

Thousands Protest At IIT Guwahati, Blaming Academic Stress For Student Death & Calls For Mental Health Support

This is the second death in a month and the fourth this year. Protesters blame academic pressures for the tragedy. IIT Guwahati has emphasized student well-being and urged students to use support networks during these challenging times.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
IIT Guwahati issued a statement on Monday stating that students' well being is their top priority | (Image: X)

After a third-year BTech student was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, protests erupted across the campus. This marks the second death on campus in a month and the fourth case this year. The deceased, a 21-year-old from Uttar Pradesh studying Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Guwahati, was allegedly unable to meet the 75 percent attendance requirement, which prevented him from appearing for exams.

Protesters claim that academic pressures contributed to his death.

Several students gathered in front of the admin building to protest, alleging that the student’s death was due to academic pressures.

In response, IIT Guwahati issued a statement on Monday emphasising that student well-being is their “top priority.”

FPJ Shorts
Thousands Protest At IIT Guwahati, Blaming Academic Stress For Student Death & Calls For Mental Health Support
Thousands Protest At IIT Guwahati, Blaming Academic Stress For Student Death & Calls For Mental Health Support
SHOCKING! Art Teacher Accused For Filming Female Students In Karnataka; Over 5,000 Nude Videos Found In Phone
SHOCKING! Art Teacher Accused For Filming Female Students In Karnataka; Over 5,000 Nude Videos Found In Phone
iPhone 16 Series: Apple Shares Receives Lukewarm Response At Wall Street After Mega Event
iPhone 16 Series: Apple Shares Receives Lukewarm Response At Wall Street After Mega Event
NEET PG 2024 Scorecards To Be Released Today At natboard.edu.in, Steps To Download
NEET PG 2024 Scorecards To Be Released Today At natboard.edu.in, Steps To Download

A spokesperson said, “IITG is deeply saddened to report the loss of a student from our community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The spokesperson also encouraged students to reach out to support networks and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to providing a supportive and safe environment.

“IITG remains dedicated to prioritizing the mental health and well-being of our student community during these challenging times,” the spokesperson added.

This incident follows the death of a 23-year-old MTech student from Uttar Pradesh on August 9 and the suicide of Sourav Kumar, a first-year BTech student, on April 10. Kumar was also studying Computer Science at the institute and was found dead in his hostel room. While the exact cause of these deaths is not fully known, sources suggest academic pressure and personal issues might have played a role.

— with PTI inputs

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thousands Protest At IIT Guwahati, Blaming Academic Stress For Student Death & Calls For Mental...

Thousands Protest At IIT Guwahati, Blaming Academic Stress For Student Death & Calls For Mental...

SHOCKING! Art Teacher Accused For Filming Female Students In Karnataka; Over 5,000 Nude Videos Found...

SHOCKING! Art Teacher Accused For Filming Female Students In Karnataka; Over 5,000 Nude Videos Found...

NEET PG 2024 Scorecards To Be Released Today At natboard.edu.in, Steps To Download

NEET PG 2024 Scorecards To Be Released Today At natboard.edu.in, Steps To Download

From Streets To School Textbooks: Mumbai's Iconic 'Dabbawalas' Make It To Kerala High School...

From Streets To School Textbooks: Mumbai's Iconic 'Dabbawalas' Make It To Kerala High School...

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2024 To Release Soon ; Check Important Guidelines As CSE Exams Begins In...

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2024 To Release Soon ; Check Important Guidelines As CSE Exams Begins In...