Thousands Protest At IIT Guwahati, Blaming Academic Stress For Student Death & Calls For Mental Health Support

IIT Guwahati issued a statement on Monday stating that students' well being is their top priority | (Image: X)

After a third-year BTech student was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, protests erupted across the campus. This marks the second death on campus in a month and the fourth case this year. The deceased, a 21-year-old from Uttar Pradesh studying Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Guwahati, was allegedly unable to meet the 75 percent attendance requirement, which prevented him from appearing for exams.

Protesters claim that academic pressures contributed to his death.

Several students gathered in front of the admin building to protest, alleging that the student’s death was due to academic pressures.

Thousands of IIT Guwahati students gathered in front of the admin building to protest against the death of a student. This is the second death within a month.

The institute said it is "working closely with the Police to investigate the circumstances surrounding" the incident. pic.twitter.com/O5d8M7tYme — Rokibuz Zaman (@ROKIBUZZAMAN2) September 9, 2024

Another suicide case within a month in IIT Guwahati campus after Saumya's case .

This is a matter of concern and investigation where the authorities should pay attention .

These incidents made a vigorous effect on students of IITG which outraged as protest. — Akshit Katiyar (@Akshit9981) September 9, 2024

@IITGuwahati student protests

reason why 3rd year student committed #suicide....he had health issues and wasn't able to fulfill 75% attendance criteria and here comes the great professor who didn't allowed him to sit in examinations

attendance>>students lyf pic.twitter.com/Z8hb7zI3c6 — aman (@aman1291965) September 9, 2024

In response, IIT Guwahati issued a statement on Monday emphasising that student well-being is their “top priority.”

A spokesperson said, “IITG is deeply saddened to report the loss of a student from our community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The spokesperson also encouraged students to reach out to support networks and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to providing a supportive and safe environment.

“IITG remains dedicated to prioritizing the mental health and well-being of our student community during these challenging times,” the spokesperson added.

This incident follows the death of a 23-year-old MTech student from Uttar Pradesh on August 9 and the suicide of Sourav Kumar, a first-year BTech student, on April 10. Kumar was also studying Computer Science at the institute and was found dead in his hostel room. While the exact cause of these deaths is not fully known, sources suggest academic pressure and personal issues might have played a role.

— with PTI inputs