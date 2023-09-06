Maharashtra: State Warns Universities To Submit Action Taken Against Colleges Without NAAC Ratings

NAAC | IANS (Representational Pic)

The Maharashtra's state director of higher education, Shailendra Deolankar has issued a warning to the universities across state that have not yet applied to National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading. According to the reports, the director has asked varsities to respond with a detailed report from varsities within three days. In an earlier notice, the director has asked the varsities to comply to NAAC ratings.

According to the media reports the notice said that the information of the proceedings should be submitted as also details with respect to de-affiliation of colleges, along with the names of these college.

Read Also Lovely Professional University Receives A++ Grade Accreditation From NAAC

Earlier in May a notice was sent to Universities by the department of higher education asking them to de-affiliate colleges that did not apply for assessment and accreditation before the first-year college admissions began in 2023-24.

The director said that the progress reports have not been submitted by some universities.

As per the state government data, 1,108 aided institutes are assessed and accredited by NAAC out of the total 1,177 . On the other hand only 248 of the 2,141 unaided institutes are graded. Due to the higher education department’s syllabus, most of the colleges have undergone NAAC assessments. Out of the total colleges in the state, 1,922 colleges have been evaluated.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)