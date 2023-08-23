Lovely Professional University Receives A++ Grade Accreditation From NAAC

Lovely Professional University Receives A++ Grade Accreditation | Lovely Professional University

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has received the highest grade of 'A++' by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). By attaining the 'A++' grade with a score of 3.68, LPU received the highest score amongst all Dual Mode Universities of India (Both Government and Private). This is also the highest score in the first cycle of accreditation among all the Government and Private Universities of India. LPU has achieved a score of 3.68 on a 4-point scale, reflecting its commitment to excellence across these domains.

On the achievement, LPU Founder Chancellor & Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said, “We are elated and humbled to have achieved the highest 'A++' grade accreditation from NAAC, along with a remarkable score of 3.68."

He added, "This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality education and academic excellence at Lovely Professional University.

He added, "we recognize the immense responsibility that comes with this recognition. It further motivates us to continue our journey of providing exceptional education, fostering innovation, and nurturing the holistic development of our students. We are dedicated to equipping our students with the skills, knowledge, and values they need to excel in their chosen fields and contribute meaningfully to society. This accreditation is a testament to the collective efforts of our faculty, staff, and students who have embraced our commitment to quality and helped us achieve this significant milestone."

NAAC is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education, Government of India. The NAAC accreditation process evaluates various aspects of an institution, including its infrastructure, placement, academic curriculum, faculty quality, research output, and student support services.

