Madras University Amongst Top Ranked Institution In Country; Receives A++ From NAAC

New Delhi: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has upgraded Madras University to A++, the highest grade given to any university in the country. This upgradation comes from previous A category. With this, Madras University has qualified for greater autonomy by being under the category 1 status of University Grants Commission (UGC). The University has been graded A++, with a score of 3.59 over 4, in the recent assessment by the council. This means the University Grants Commission has granted it full autonomy as the University is now a top-ranked institution in the country.

On this Occasion, Head of Indian history department and general secretary of Professors Forum of Madras University, S S Sundaram said, "The NAAC team visited us from August 9 to 11. They analysed various aspects and verified documents randomly, then the seven-member committee recommended us for A++ status. We received a letter from the NAAC office on Monday evening. The UGC letter will probably come in later."

In infrastructure and learning resources, the university scored 3.85 grade points and in curricular aspects, it received 3.8 grade points. In institutional values and best practices, the university has scored 3.57 and the teaching-learning and evaluation has been rated 3.67, pushing up its overall score.

According to the Hindu, Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri, who demitted office on Sunday, credited the team with this achievement. The inspection was done earlier this month. ‘Keep in Mind Our University, Our Future’ was the motto the team worked on, he said, adding, "The alumni gave a lot of support for renovation of the IQAC office, the Senate House and the Main Campus. Everything was possible because of the illustrious alumni."

