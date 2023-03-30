 Madras University begins registration for arrear students for UG, PG and Professional degree
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Madras University begins registration 2023 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Madras University has started the registration for April 2023 examinations.

The exam registration begins for arrear students who want to apply for UG, PG and professional degree courses. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of Madras University at unom.ac.in.

The notice reads, "Last chance to be permitted for the candidates admitted prior to the academic year 2018-2019 for UG and prior to the academic year 2019-2020 for PG/Professional Degree Courses affiliated to University of Madras to write the examination of April 2023 with a penal fee of Rs.5,000/- for UG, Rs.7,000/- for PG and Rs.10,000/- for Professional Degree courses for each candidate in addition to the examination fees."

Direct link to apply

Last date to apply

08-04-2023 (without penalty)

15-04-2023 (with penalty)

Steps to apply for registration of Madras university 2023

Visit the official site of Madras University at unom.ac.in.

Click on Madras University April 2023 exam link available on the home page.

Pay the application fee after which a registration no. will be generated

Enter registration no. and DOB on the same link mentioned above.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Download the application form and take a printout.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

