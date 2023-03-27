IIT Madras develops portable device to detect milk adulteration within 30 seconds

This device can be used at home to prevent consumption of adulterated milk. | Official

The researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) have developed a pocket-friendly device to detect any kind of milk adulteration within 30 seconds. This device can be used at home to prevent consumption of adulterated milk.

The device created is capable to detect multiple substances commonly used as adulterating agents including Urea, detergents, soap, starch, hydrogen peroxide, sodium-hydrogen-carbonate and salt, among others. As compared to current technology, the new IITM study is affordable and can test other liquids such as water, fresh juices, and milkshakes for traces of adulteration. Only a milliliter of any liquid would be as a sample to test for adulterants.

The research was led by Dr. Pallab Sinha Mahapatra, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, along with Research Scholars Subhashis Patari and Dr. Priyankan Datta.