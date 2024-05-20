Top Commerce Colleges in Delhi NCR, Check Fees & Rankings

Delhi, the capital city of India, is well-known for its education system and highly reputable colleges, making admission a competitive endeavor. Pursuing a Commerce stream education in Delhi NCR colleges is a matter of great pride due to the rigorous academic standards and the wide array of opportunities available to students.

Commerce programs in Delhi NCR are meticulously designed, with important subjects such as Accounting, Finance, Economics, Business Law, Marketing, and Human Resource Management. Delhi University (DU), a prominent institution in India, houses several top-tier commerce colleges. DU is acclaimed for its excellent teaching facilities, skilled faculty, and high rankings. Among the elite colleges under DU is Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), famous for its B.Com (Honours) and Economics (Honours) programs.

Here is a list of the top 5 commerce colleges in Delhi NCR, essential for students who have recently completed their 12th standard.

1. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), New Delhi

- Established:1926

- Affiliation:Delhi University

- Location: North Campus, Delhi NCR

- Accreditations: 12th Rank by NIRF, NAAC Rating of 3.65/5

Details:

- B.Com Fees (1st Year): ₹29,350

- Placement: Average Package - ₹10,15,000; Highest Package - ₹35,00,000

- National Ranking:1st/225 in India

2. Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), New Delhi

- Established: 1956

- Affiliation: Delhi University

- Location: National Park, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi

- Accreditations: 9th Rank in NIRF, NAAC A+ Grade

Details:

- B.Com Fees (1st Year): ₹23,670

- Placement: Average Package - ₹7,50,000; Highest Package - ₹37,80,000

- National Ranking: 4th/225 in India

3. Hindu College, New Delhi

- Established: 1899

- Affiliation: Delhi University

- Location: North Campus, Delhi

- Accreditations: 2nd Rank by NIRF, NAAC A+ Grade

Details:

- B.Com Fees (1st Year): ₹26,000

- Placement: Average Package - ₹8,40,000; Highest Package - ₹36,50,000

- User Reviews: 4.2/5

- National Ranking: 2nd/225 in India

4. Hansraj College, New Delhi

- Established: 1948

- Affiliation: Delhi University

- Location: North Campus, Delhi

- Accreditations: 12th Rank by NIRF, NAAC A++ Grade

Details:

- B.Com Fees (1st Year): ₹23,265

- Placement: Average Package - ₹7,90,000; Highest Package - ₹36,50,000

- National Ranking: 3rd/225 in India

5. Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi

- Established: 1961

- Affiliation:Delhi University

- Location: South Campus, Delhi

- Accreditations: 14th Rank by NIRF, NAAC A Grade

Details:

- B.Com Fees (1st Year): ₹14,725

- Placement: Average Package - ₹5,41,264; Highest Package - ₹19,25,000

- National Ranking: 13th/225 in India