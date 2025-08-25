AP DSC Certificate Verification Call Letters OUT Today At cse.ap.gov.in/dsc; Certificate Verification Begins Tomorrow

AP DSC 2025 Call Letters: The AP DSC 2025 Call Letter for the certificate verification round will be published by the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education today, August 25. Alongside the hall passes, the district-by-district merit list has also been released.

Through the official candidate login portal, candidates who passed the written AP DSC 2024–25 exam can view their call letters. The process of verifying certificates is set to start tomorrow, August 26, 2025.

AP DSC 2025 Call Letters: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to https://cse.ap.gov.in/dsc/, the official AP DSC website.

Step 2: Go to the 'Candidate Login' section.

Step 3: Type in your necessary login information (password and registration number).

Step 4: You can download the merit list and your AP DSC call letter for certificate verification.

Step 5: Download several copies, then print them out for future use.

AP DSC 2025 Call Letters: What's next?

Upload Scanned Documents:

Log in to the candidate dashboard after receiving the call letter.

Upload scanned copies of all required documents (educational certificates, photo ID, and others as specified).

Special Note for Reserved Categories:

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, or EWS categories must upload valid caste and income certificate details during the online upload process.

Get Documents Attested:

Take photocopies (xerox) of all documents.

Get them attested by a Gazetted Officer.

Attested documents must be presented during in-person verification.

Bring Photographs:

Carry five recent passport-size photographs to the verification centre.

AP DSC 2025 Call Letters: Certification verification process

Verification Start Date:

Physical certificate verification will begin on August 26, 2025.

Conducted at different district centres.

Details in Call Letter:

Each candidate’s call letter will specify location, date, and time slot for verification.

Documents to Carry:

Original documents.

Attested photocopies.

Passport-size photographs.

Printed copy of the call letter.

Candidates should regularly check their registered email and the official AP DSC website for updates or changes in schedule.