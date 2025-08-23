AP DSC 2025 Merit List Out: Check District-Wise Results, 16,000+ Posts To Be Filled; Get Direct Link Here

AP DSC 2025 Merit List | Official website

AP DSC 2025 Merit List: The AP DSC 2025 merit list has been issued by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. Now the merit list is updated district-wise and zone-wise, making it easy for candidates to verify their results. The AP DSC 2025 merit list can be checked and downloaded at apdsc.apcfss.in.

The Mega DSC written test was conducted on July 6, 2025. Following the publication of the provisional answer key, the department scrutinised all the objections raised by the candidates before finalising the answer key. The AP DSC result was declared on August 11, 2025.

In this recruitment drive, the state plans to fill 16,347 vacant posts for different teaching and education-related roles. These include School Assistants (SAs), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Physical Education Teachers (PETs), etc.

The criteria of selection differ according to the post. For SAs and TGTs (Special Education), 80% weight is provided on DSC marks while 20% is provided on APTET or CTET marks. In the same way, for SGTs (including Special Education), the same formula of 80:20 is followed. But in the case of Physical Education post, selection is made purely on DSC marks with no TET element involved.

According to guidelines, the minimum qualifying marks of APTET/CTET are:

-90 marks for OC and EWS candidates,

-75 marks for BC candidates, and

-60 marks for SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen.

What's Next?

The candidates whose names have been shortlisted will now proceed to the next steps, document verification and final allotment of posts.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click on the link AP DSC Merit List 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: The AP DSC Merit List 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the AP DSC Merit List 2025 PDF and save it for future reference.

AP DSC 2025 Merit List Direct Link