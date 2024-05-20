CEE 2024: NCERT Invites Online Applications For Various Teacher Education Programmes, Check Details Here! | Freepik Image

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, is inviting applications for admission to various Teacher Education Programmes. The candidates who wish to qualify for the admission process need to appear for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2024. The application process will be online. The registration link will be made available to the candidates on the official website at http://cee.ncert.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to register on April 30, 2024. The last date to apply for the CEE 2024 exam is May 31, 2024. The admit cards for the CEE 2024 exam will be made available to the registered candidates from June 10, 2024, to June 16, 2024. The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) will be held on June 16, 2024.

The available programmes include http://B.Sc.B.Ed. (4-year), B.A.B.Ed. (4-year), http://M.Sc.Ed. (6-year), B.Ed. (2-year), B.Ed.-M.Ed. (3-year), and M.Ed. (2-year).

How To Apply?

Which Institute Accepts This Score?

Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs), Ajmer

Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs), Bhopal

Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs), Bhubaneswar

Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs), Mysuru

Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs), Shillong

In case the candidates have any queries related to the CEE 2024 test, they can contact the concerned helpdesk at +918280337189 / +918280337190 or email at ceesupport2024@riebbs.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest updates related to the said exam.