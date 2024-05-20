Punjab Govt Declares Summer Vacation For Schools Starting May 21 Amid Soaring Heat

Representative Image | Unsplash Image

The Punjab Government Education Department has announced that, amid the rising temperature, all the schools in the state will observe a holiday from Tuesday, May 21, 2024, to June 30, 2024. This directive was released by the education department on May 20, 2024. The Punjab schools will now have their summer vacations starting tomorrow.

Summer Vacation Begins

"Keeping in view the heat warning issued by the Meteorological Department and keeping in mind the health and safety of the children, all the government, aided, and private schools of Punjab state have holidays from 21.05.2024 to 30.06.2024," read the official notification released by the Punjab Government Education Department.

Election Duties To Be Carried Out As Scheduled

As the Lok Sabha elections are ongoing, the notification further directed the concerned staff of schools, who are given the election duty, to ensure that the election duties are carried out smoothly.

"During these vacations, the concerned officers/employees of the teaching/non-teaching cadre of the department shall ensure the performance of election duties and the duties laid down in the election regulations," the directive further read.

High Temperature In Punjab

Punjab is currently experiencing an intensely high temperature of around 45 degrees Celsius. Earlier, the Punjab government declared a change in school timings due to the increasing heat, shifting the schedule to 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Despite this adjustment, the board has now announced that the schools will be closed completely, taking into consideration the health of the students.