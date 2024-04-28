Maharashtra: Summer Vacations Announced Early For Schools Amid Rising Temperatures

Representative image

Mumbai: In response to the scorching heatwave gripping Maharashtra, the State Government has taken a step to safeguard the well-being of students. As per the government guidelines, students from Nursery to Class I will be exempted from attending school from April 27, 2024, due to the prevailing hot weather conditions.

The announcement comes as a relief to students and parents as the state braces itself for soaring temperatures.

However, for students from Classes I to 12, classes will continue until May 4, 2024. These classes will be conducted in the morning from 7:50 am to 11:30 am to avoid the intense heat of the day. It's noteworthy that only scholastic subjects will be taught during this period, focusing primarily on academic essentials.

To facilitate transportation for students, school buses will operate according to the adjusted schedule. Non-bus students also have the option to avail of the bus facility on existing routes, ensuring that all students have safe and reliable transportation to and from school.

This decision underscores the government's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of students and ensuring their safety during extreme weather conditions. By implementing these measures, authorities aim to mitigate the potential health risks posed by the blistering summer heat while maintaining educational continuity for students across Maharashtra.