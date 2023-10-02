 Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Closes Today
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Closes Today

Candidates are required to pay Rs 3,000 as the registration fee and security deposit, as applicable for round 3 registration.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
NEET PG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra will end the registration window for the third round of Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 today, October 2. Interested candidates can apply for state National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling at cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023.

Maharashtra NEET Registration Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 3,000 as the registration fee and security deposit, as applicable for round 3 registration.

Steps to register for Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023:

Visit the official website, cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023

Sign in with your login credentials or click on the new registration link

Fill the application form and upload the required documents

Pay the registration fee

Download and take a print out of the form

