Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Closes Today

NEET PG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra will end the registration window for the third round of Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 today, October 2. Interested candidates can apply for state National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling at cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023.

Maharashtra NEET Registration Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 3,000 as the registration fee and security deposit, as applicable for round 3 registration.

Read Also NEET PG Counselling 2023: Check Revised Schedule For Maharashtra And Other States

Steps to register for Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023:

Visit the official website, cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023

Sign in with your login credentials or click on the new registration link

Fill the application form and upload the required documents

Pay the registration fee

Download and take a print out of the form

Read Also Kerala NEET PG 2023 Counselling Application Correction Facility At cee.kerala.gov.in

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)