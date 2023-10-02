Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Closes Today

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra will end the registration window for the third round of Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 today, October 2. Interested candidates can apply for state National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling at cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023.
Maharashtra NEET Registration Fee
Candidates are required to pay Rs 3,000 as the registration fee and security deposit, as applicable for round 3 registration.
Steps to register for Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023:
Visit the official website, cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023
Sign in with your login credentials or click on the new registration link
Fill the application form and upload the required documents
Pay the registration fee
Download and take a print out of the form
