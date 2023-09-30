Kerala NEET PG 2023 Counselling Application Correction Facility At cee.kerala.gov.in

Representative Image

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has issued the preliminary information on applicants who applied for the Kerala NEET PG counseling 2023 based on the most recent NEET PG cut-off.

The information about candidates' profiles can be viewed on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates may make revisions to the form they have already submitted for Kerala NEET PG counseling 2023 between September 29 and October 3 at 3 PM.

After the National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced that the cut-off for the postgraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET PG 2023) had been lowered to zero for all categories, the CEE reopened the registration period on September 22.

Candidates can view the information of their profiles by clicking the "PG Medical 2023- Candidate Portal" link and entering their Kerala NEET PG counseling application number and password.