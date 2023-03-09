Kerala student scores 99.30 percentile in NEET still application gets cancelled by MCC

Najih Khalid scored 99.30 percentile in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) last year and bagged admission in the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) under the residency quota, but his admission was challenged soon after. | Representative Image

Puducherry: Medical Counseling Committee(MCC) gave approval to the Madras court's order to the ongoing case of Najih Sarfraz Khalid, a NEET candidate from Kerala who claimed dual nativity and got an MBBS seat at JIPEMR’s Puducherry campus. The Medical counselling committee of the Union directorate general of health services has directed the JIPMER director to cancel the admission of Najih Sarfraz Khalid to the Puducherry campus.

Khalid scored 99.30 percentile in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) last year and got admission in JIPMER under the domicile quota, but his admission was challenged by another medical student, 18-year-old Saminathan S. The court had asked the authorities to take action against Khalid.

The committee wrote to the JIPMER director that Khalid obtained the seat 'surreptitiously' on the basis of the false representation. "This directorate recommends to cancel the seat allotted to the fifth respondent (Khalid) and to admit petitioner (Saminathan) at Jipmer, Puducherry campus," said the committee.

The issue was still held at MCC and now the Medical Counseling Committee of the Central Directorate General of Health Services has given the order to cancel the seat to Khalid and allot it to Saminathan S. MCC said that Khalid got the seat by breaking the rules, that’s why his seat was cancelled.