NEET PG 2023: Know here how to check provisional answer keys

HomeEducationNEET PG 2023: Know here how to check provisional answer keys

After the answer key is released, the objection window will also open. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying a processing amount. The final answer key will be released by the Board along with the results.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
The NEET PG 2023 exam result will be out soon | Representative Image

New Delhi: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) recently concluded the NEET PG exams successfully. The Board will now release NEET PG 2023 answer key soon.

Candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG courses can download the answer key through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Steps to check NEET PG 2023 Answer Key:

  • Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

  • Click on NEET PG 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

