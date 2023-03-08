e-Paper Get App
NEET PG 2023 results to be out by March end; check details

Students must achieve the NEET 2023 minimum cutoff to be eligible for the NEET PG 2023 exam. If two or more candidates receive the same score, the NBEMS's tie-breaking criteria for NEET PG 2023 will be used.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
The NEET PG results will be announced after the NBEMS releases the NEET PG final answer key on the official website – natboard.edu.in. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 exam concluded on Sunday, March 5, for all candidates who registered. The results are likely to be out by the end of this month, or March 31.

According to the most recent official information available, over 2.9 lakh candidates took the exam. The exam was administered by the National Board of Medical Sciences (NBE). Candidates now eagerly await the release of the NEET PG 2023 answer key and result to see if they have qualified for the entrance exam.

The NEET PG final results will be announced after the NBEMS releases the NEET PG answer key on the official website – natboard.edu.in.

