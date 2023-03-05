NEET PG: Union Health Minister reviews conduct of PG Examination in Patiala

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | Photo: Twitter Image

Patiala: Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed conduct of NEET PG Examination by undertaking a surprise visit to NEET PG Centre here on saturday. He supervised all arrangements and also interacted with the parents of students appearing for NEET PG 2023 exam.

The Health Minister tweeted a video on the micro-blogging app in which he could be seen interacting with the people over there. He tweeted, "visited a NEET-PG exam in Patiala, Punjab and took stock of the arrangements. During this also met the family members of the students, they appeared satisfied and happy with the arrangements made at the examination centre. Also expressed best wishes for the bright future of the students."

article-image

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is conducting the NEET-PG 2023 exam from today, March 5, as the Supreme Court refused to postpone the test despite demands from a number of aspirants.

