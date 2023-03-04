e-Paper Get App
NEET PG 2023: NBE to conduct test tomorrow; download admit card at nbe.edu.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will hold the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) exam tomorrow, March 5, as the Supreme Court refused to postpone the test despite demands from a number of aspirants.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode for three and a half hours. Aspirants will be able to download the NEET PG admit card from the official website natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Read Also
NEET PG 2023: Medical aspirants upset with Supreme Court's refusal to postpone exam
