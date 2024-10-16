Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 Registration To Close Today, Check Fee Details & Documents required

Representational Pic

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) will end the registration for the Maharashtra National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate (PG) 2024 today, October 16. Candidates who are eligible for the same can apply through the official website, medical2024.mahacet.

According to the official schedule, the portal for paying the application fee will be active till tomorrow, October 17.

The aim is to allocate 50 per cent of state qouta seats through this admission process. This includes 4,784 MD, MS and PG Diploma seats across medical and dental colleges in the state.

Application Fee

While applying for the Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 3,000.

For the ones applying for government medical colleges without constitutional reservation, they will need to pay a refundable security fee of Rs 25,000, along with those applying through quota will have to pay Rs 12,500.

Meanwhile, all candidates applying to both government and private medical colleges will be required to pay Rs 1 lakh.

Once the registration process is completed, the authority will release the provisional seat allotment list followed by a document verification round.

Required Documents for Verification

Aspirants must submit the following documents during the verification process:

- NEET PG 2024:

- Admit card

- Scorecard

- Counselling Application:

- Completed application form

- Application fee receipt

- Valid ID Proof

- Educational Documents:

- MBBS Degree

- Internship Certificate

- Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate (MCI/SMC)

- Certificate from Head of Institute (MCI recognition)

- Personal Documents:

- Nationality Certificate (Class 10 or 12)

- Medical Fitness Certificate

- Medical Disability Certificate (if applicable)

- Caste Certificate (if applicable)

- Passport-size photographs

The Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 counselling is for students seeking admission to various Postgraduate Medical Courses in the state for the academic session 2024-25.

For any more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website, medical2024.mahacet.